Dr. A Michael Glover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Michael Glover, MD
Overview
Dr. A Michael Glover, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Glover works at
Locations
-
1
A Michael Glover MD501 20th St Ste 501, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-0157
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glover?
would highly recommend this Dr.
About Dr. A Michael Glover, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013073725
Education & Certifications
- La State University
- Ochsner Clin
- NC Bapt Hosp
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glover accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glover works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.