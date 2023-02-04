See All Other Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. A Moheimani, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.9 (135)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. A Moheimani, MD

Dr. A Moheimani, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.

Dr. Moheimani works at Coast Spine & Sports Medicine in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Downey, CA, Long Beach, CA, Rancho Cucamonga, CA and San Juan Capistrano, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moheimani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coast Spine & Sports Medicine
    801 N Tustin Ave Ste 303, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7123
  2. 2
    Coast Spine & Sports Medicine
    9901 Paramount Blvd Ste 116, Downey, CA 90240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-3016
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Coast Spine & Sports Medicine
    2880 Atlantic Ave Ste 250, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 317-3699
  4. 4
    Coast Spine & Sports Medicine
    8599 Haven Ave, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-2899
  5. 5
    Coast Spine & Sports Medicine
    31501 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 102, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 242-4960
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Disc Disease
Arm Surgery
Arthritis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Arm Surgery
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arm Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American International Group (AIG)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    Patient Ratings (135)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 04, 2023
    He was great.
    William E. — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. A Moheimani, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639253131
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Moheimani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moheimani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Moheimani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moheimani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moheimani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moheimani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

