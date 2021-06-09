Overview of Dr. A Osterman, MD

Dr. A Osterman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Osterman works at Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Havertown, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.