Dr. Osborn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry Osborn, DO
Overview of Dr. Perry Osborn, DO
Dr. Perry Osborn, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Osborn works at
Dr. Osborn's Office Locations
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Osborn is compassionate and skilled surgeon. He did my c section and I scheduled it with him because my doctor whom I had been seeing was going on a vacation. So I picked him based on the first day whoever was available. Prior to this, I was always skeptic about male ob/gyns. And I wasn’t too thrilled to have to deal with a guy doctor. It was my second c section with Dr. Osborn and I didn’t regret picking him. In fact, I felt blessed that a kind and caring doctor who followed up with me right before and a day after my surgery, who sewed my stitches so well that I could Cough and laugh instantly without aching (unlike my first c section that left me aching for years with the female doc same Group), and convincing me to remove my large fibroid so I wouldn’t have to go for a surgery in the future (a topic other docs in the group never mentioned) all made me feel like he was God sent. My recovery was great and I feel better without the large fibroid. So pick him if you can.He rocks!
About Dr. Perry Osborn, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center|St Francis Med Center
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Dr. Osborn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
