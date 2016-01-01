Dr. A Pinheiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinheiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Pinheiro, MD
Overview of Dr. A Pinheiro, MD
Dr. A Pinheiro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Springfield.
Dr. Pinheiro's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic Ear Nose and Throat - Surgery Center1229 E Seminole St Ste 520, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-5750
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-2762
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. A Pinheiro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinheiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinheiro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinheiro has seen patients for Laryngitis, Tonsillectomy, Excision of Parotid, Sublingual and or Submandibular Gland, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinheiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pinheiro speaks Portuguese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinheiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinheiro.
