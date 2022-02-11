Dr. Reisman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. A Reisman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. A Reisman, MD
Dr. A Reisman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Reisman works at
Dr. Reisman's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic Family Health Center - Stuart3801 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 223-2896Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Martin Health recommended Dr Reisman to me because I needed a doctor to look at my ears. After I made the appointment, I looked up Dr Reisman to see where his office was. I saw these not-very-complimentary reviews and I was prepared to meet Godzilla! But what I encountered was very pleasant — and all I could ask for in a doctor. His medical assistant was friendly and competent. Dr Reisman came in fewer than 5 minutes later. He was personable, understanding and displayed an [appropriate] sense of humor. He was a human being, taking care of a problem with my ears! I will go back to him whenever the need arises in the future and I have recommended him to a friend and to my husband. I just felt I had to document my experience with Dr Reisman so that future patients can see him with confidence.
About Dr. A Reisman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366462749
Education & Certifications
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
