Dr. A Sherlag, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. A Sherlag, MD
Dr. A Sherlag, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Dr. Sherlag works at
Dr. Sherlag's Office Locations
Georgia Urology-Lawrenceville500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 345, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 963-2451
Georgia Urology-Snellville1700 Tree Ln Ste 420, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-9427
Georgia Urology-Braselton7316 Spout Springs Rd Ste 203, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 Directions (678) 205-8387
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great, TURP BPH Surgery to reduce the size of my very large median lobe and side lobes. TURP was required when Urolift procedure not good due to large median lobe. Unfortunately not as much done as far as I can see in research and procedures for larger median lobes. Just finished surgery so waiting to heal and outcome. I've been with Paul since 2007. Great guy and doctor.
About Dr. A Sherlag, MD
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1134131204
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherlag has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherlag accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherlag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherlag has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherlag on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherlag. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherlag.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherlag, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherlag appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.