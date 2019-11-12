Overview of Dr. A Sherlag, MD

Dr. A Sherlag, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Sherlag works at Georgia Urology in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Flowery Branch, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.