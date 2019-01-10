Dr. Snowden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anne Snowden, MD
Dr. Anne Snowden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings806 Saint Vincents Dr Ste 500, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-8833
Henderson and Walton Womens Center PC1240 1st St N Ste 110, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 663-0013
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings398 Chesser Dr Ste 3, Chelsea, AL 35043 Directions (205) 678-8093
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings212 4th Ave SE Ste 200, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 739-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Absolutely LOVE Dr. Snowden! I've seen her since I was 15. She has the best bedside manner. Super thorough. She will spend as much time with you as you need. As someone with PTSD that means the WORLD to me. I will never see anyone else!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Snowden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snowden has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snowden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Snowden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.