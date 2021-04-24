Overview

Dr. A Songco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.



Dr. Songco works at ProMedica Physicians Cardiology in Toledo, OH with other offices in Tecumseh, MI, Adrian, MI, Sylvania, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.