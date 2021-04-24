Dr. A Songco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Songco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Songco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. A Songco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital.
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology2940 N Mccord Rd, Toledo, OH 43615 Directions (419) 842-3000
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology500 E Pottawatamie St, Tecumseh, MI 49286 Directions (517) 266-0525
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology770 Riverside Ave Ste 106, Adrian, MI 49221 Directions (517) 266-0525
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology5300 Harroun Rd Ste 212, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 872-7703
ProMedica Physicians Cardiology - Monroe730 N Macomb St Ste 429, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 457-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- Promedica Charles And Virginia Hickman Hospital
- ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
- ProMedica Wildwood Orthopaedic and Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Paramount
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Songco is always very pleasant to talk to. He explains everything clearly and makes sure all your questions are answered. Short visit with you before procedure, very informative even during. Great follow up after. Thank you! All his staff are top notch very professional and go above and beyond what you would expect.
About Dr. A Songco, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508025909
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine Family Medicine Residency|New York Methodist Hospital
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- St. George's University
- Interventional Cardiology
