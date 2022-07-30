Overview

Dr. A Lincoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Lincoff works at Cleveland Clinic Crdvsclr Dis in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.