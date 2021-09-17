See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Bayonne, NJ
Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD

Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. 

Dr. Aamer works at RWJ Barnabas Health Medical Group in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Aamer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bayonne Primary Care
    519 Broadway Ste 2200, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 288-8336
  2. 2
    Bayonne Primary Care
    519 Broadway 24 St Ste 3600, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (551) 288-8335
  3. 3
    Lincoln Medical and Mental Health C
    234 E 149th St Ste 2B1, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 540-5857

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jersey City Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Aamer?

Sep 17, 2021
I have never met a more compassionate Doctor, especially for the elderly. Not only did she care for my Mom in a way a daughter would, she also consoled the family as if it was hers. Her knowledge of geriatrics is amazing and she knows exactly what you are feeling and dealing with. I give her a 100 star rating!!!! i thank her for coming and explaining everything to us. She treated my Mother with such dignity at age 93 and ready for Hospice. I cannot recommend her enough. She is a wonderful. Thank you Dr. Aamer - The family of Clare Evancik - ie: Maryann Oldano and Clare Summers. You are the best. 9-16-21
Maryann OLDANO — Sep 17, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Aamer to family and friends

Dr. Aamer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Aamer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD.

About Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013369552
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Aamer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aamer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aamer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Aaiza Aamer, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.