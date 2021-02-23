See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Aakash Shah, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (48)
Map Pin Small Overland Park, KS
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aakash Shah, MD

Dr. Aakash Shah, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Kansas City Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine
    5701 W 119th St Ste 410, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 372-6455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Computer-Assisted Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Debridement Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tommy John Surgery Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 23, 2021
    Simply outstanding surgeon, both with the actual operation and the consulting and education pre-op and post-op
    Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Aakash Shah, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750326922
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arthroscopic Surgery and Sports Medicine NBA Miami Heat
    Residency
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aakash Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Kansas City Joint Replacement and Sports Medicine in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

