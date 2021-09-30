Dr. Aalok Sahai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aalok Sahai, MD
Overview
Dr. Aalok Sahai, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Phoenician Pain & Rehabilitation Center963 N MCQUEEN RD, Chandler, AZ 85225 Directions (480) 646-8440
- 2 37200 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 646-8440
Cmg Gilbert Health Care Center Gilbert Center4001 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 632-4060
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Sahai today for my colonoscopy and his bedside manner is terrific. He friendly and explains what will take place and after the procedure comes back and explains his findings, Very nice doctor and facility. All the staff is friendly and outgoing
About Dr. Aalok Sahai, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235343278
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN PENNSYLVANIA HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
