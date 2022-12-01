Overview

Dr. Aamer Agha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Agha works at Institute for Digestive Health in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.