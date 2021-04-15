Overview of Dr. Aamer Bhurgri, MD

Dr. Aamer Bhurgri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U.T.E.S.A and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bhurgri works at Monroe Health Center in Monroe, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.