Overview of Dr. Aamer Jamali, MD

Dr. Aamer Jamali, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from U.C.L.A.|University of California - School of Medicine|University Of California-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Jamali works at Interventional Cardiology Medical Group in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.