Dr. Qureshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aamer Qureshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Aamer Qureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
-
1
Mecklenburg Heart Specialists P.A.2711 Randolph Rd Ste 305, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 334-0600
-
2
Presbyterian Behavioral Health Unit200 Hawthorne Ln, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 384-4814
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
I presented with intermittent tachycardia and had been told by many other doctors that I just needed a beta blocker. Instead of giving me a simple prescription, Dr. Qureshi ran lots of tests so as "not to miss anything". Turns out, I was also having 4 second heart beat pauses that I was not aware of. A simple beta blocker prescription could therefore have possibly killed me. Dr. Qureshi's diligence uncovered my true diagnosis and potentially saved my life. I am now the proud owner of a pacemaker, implanted with no complications and no major scarring. I feel so much better with regard to my symptoms. In addition, I felt cared for and supported by Dr. Qureshi and his staff the entire journey. I highly recommend Dr. Qureshi.
About Dr. Aamer Qureshi, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043266943
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qureshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Qureshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.