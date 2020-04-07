Overview

Dr. Aamer Qureshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Qureshi works at Mecklenburg Heart Specialists in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.