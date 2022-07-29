Dr. Aamer Rehman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamer Rehman, MD
Dr. Aamer Rehman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Presbyterian Heart Group201 Cedar St SE Ste 7600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-2500
Pmg St Michaels454 SAINT MICHAELS DR, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 473-0390
Presbyterian Rust Medical Center Laboratory2400 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 253-6300
Presbyterian Espanola Hospital1010 Spruce St, Espanola, NM 87532 Directions (505) 367-0340
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
I met Dr. Rehman in the ER when I had a life-threatening condition. He was very responsive, understanding and thorough. He ordered the appropriate tests to diagnose my condition which turned out to be rather rare. In the months that followed, he was attentive to any concern or question I had and responded immediately. I consider myself to be very fortunate to have him as my cardiologist.
- Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- Interventional Cardiology
