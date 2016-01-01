Dr. Shahid Aamina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aamina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Aamina, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahid Aamina, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Aamina works at
Locations
Dedicated Senior Medical Center Southeast Memphis5131 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38117 Directions (901) 701-1888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shahid Aamina, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1386830230
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES
- Family Practice
