Dr. Aamir Cheema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Cheema, MD
Overview
Dr. Aamir Cheema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Cheema works at
Locations
-
1
University Physicians & Surgeons Inc2828 1st Ave Ste 510, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 399-7548
-
2
Herbert J Thomas Memorial Hospital Association4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 399-7548
-
3
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 399-7548
-
4
Ultimate Health Services Inc.5170 US Route 60, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 399-7502Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheema?
I would highly tell anyone what a great Doctor He is and his staff is wonderful. I am alive today because of his care for me.
About Dr. Aamir Cheema, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154388254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheema has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheema accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheema works at
Dr. Cheema has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.