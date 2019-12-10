Dr. Aamir Dam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Dam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Magnolia Campus12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 815-4618
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Gastroenterology
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Dr. Dam accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dam has seen patients for Hernia, Pancreatitis and Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
