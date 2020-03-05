Dr. Aamir Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Iqbal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shelby, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Nephrology Associates of the Carolinas P.A.1019 N Lafayette St Ste 1, Shelby, NC 28150 Directions (704) 481-8405
Cpn Inc Dba Rutherford Internal Medicine Ass181 Daniel Rd, Forest City, NC 28043 Directions (828) 286-9036Monday5:30pm - 9:30pmTuesday5:30pm - 9:30pmWednesday5:30pm - 9:30pmThursday5:30pm - 9:30pmFriday5:30pm - 9:30pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Nephrology Associates251 N Lyerly St Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 826-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Starr Regional Medical Center Athens
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent kidney doctor
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053327171
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
