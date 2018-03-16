Dr. Aamir Rasheed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasheed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Rasheed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aamir Rasheed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vestal, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.
Affiliates in Psychology PC200 Front St Ste C, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 239-5694
- 2 52 Harrison St Fl 2, Johnson City, NY 13790 Directions (607) 729-1521
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
- UHS Binghamton General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rasheed is a wonderful, attentive, empathetic, compassionate man. It took me about two visits to get to know him better, He seems very serious at first but once I opened up more and began asking questions, he was extremely kind and friendly and had a lot of knowledge to share with me and suggestions to help me. I would definitely recommend Dr Rasheed to anyone!
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasheed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasheed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasheed has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasheed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasheed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.