Dr. Aamir Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aamir Shah, MD
Dr. Aamir Shah, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks227 W Janss Rd Ste 340, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 365-2517Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - West Hills7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 110, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 459-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shah took a phone call from a hospital i was leaving,in a helicopter,when every hospital in the region refused to take me.i was flown to cedars sanai,with a ruptured aortic dissection and out of time.he met us on the roof i am told, and he and his team saved my life.that was 3yrs ago this sunday. I am so grateful for his skills and bedside manner .i would not be here if not for dr. Aamir shah. Thank you,Dr. Shah !!
About Dr. Aamir Shah, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245237379
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
