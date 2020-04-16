See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Aamir Shah, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.7 (7)
Map Pin Small Thousand Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aamir Shah, MD

Dr. Aamir Shah, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center and Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

    Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - Thousand Oaks
    227 W Janss Rd Ste 340, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 365-2517
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Cardiovascular Associates of Los Robles Health System - West Hills
    7320 Woodlake Ave Ste 110, West Hills, CA 91307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 459-5711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Hills Hospital & Medical Center
  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    Apr 16, 2020
    Dr Shah took a phone call from a hospital i was leaving,in a helicopter,when every hospital in the region refused to take me.i was flown to cedars sanai,with a ruptured aortic dissection and out of time.he met us on the roof i am told, and he and his team saved my life.that was 3yrs ago this sunday. I am so grateful for his skills and bedside manner .i would not be here if not for dr. Aamir shah. Thank you,Dr. Shah !!
    Steve Frazelle — Apr 16, 2020
    Specialties

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245237379
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
• Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Dr. Aamir Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

