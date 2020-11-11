Dr. Aamir Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Siddiqi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aamir Siddiqi, MD
Dr. Aamir Siddiqi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Boston Med Center
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi's Office Locations
Shyam Purswani M.D.
2425 Babcock Rd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78229
(210) 616-9400
Monday 9:30am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Siddiqui kind, great listener, resourceful and smart. Got the migraines under control.
About Dr. Aamir Siddiqi, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1275503575
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
Average wait time: 16 – 30 minutes
Dr. Siddiqi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Siddiqi works at
Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more.
Dr. Siddiqi speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
