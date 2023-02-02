Overview of Dr. Aamir Siddiqui, MD

Dr. Aamir Siddiqui, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Siddiqui works at Henry Ford Cottage Hospital (psych) in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.