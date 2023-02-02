Dr. Aamir Siddiqui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Siddiqui, MD
Overview of Dr. Aamir Siddiqui, MD
Dr. Aamir Siddiqui, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqui's Office Locations
Henry Ford Cottage Hospital (psych)159 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (313) 640-2200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd Ste K16, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Macomb Plastic Surgery - Seville15420 19 Mile Rd Ste 200, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Directions (800) 436-7936
Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson Clinic131 Kercheval Ave Ste 303, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous at first because this was not the doctor I was originally referred to. She was going on maternity leave so they put me with Dr. Siddiqui and I am very glad they did. I am very pleased with him.
About Dr. Aamir Siddiqui, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1023171659
Education & Certifications
- CM Kleinert Inst - Jewish Hosp
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|University Of Minnesota
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
