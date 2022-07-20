Overview of Dr. Aamir Zuberi, MD

Dr. Aamir Zuberi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Zuberi works at AAMIR ZUBERI MD in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.