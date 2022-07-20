Dr. Zuberi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aamir Zuberi, MD
Overview of Dr. Aamir Zuberi, MD
Dr. Aamir Zuberi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Decatur, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Faith Community Hospital, Nocona General Hospital, Texas Health Specialty Hospital and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Zuberi's Office Locations
-
1
Aamir Zuberi MD PA609 Medical Center Dr Ste 2700, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-8020
-
2
Alfred A. Santos M.d. P.A.2000 Ben Merritt Dr Ste B, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-8020
- 3 1000 PO Box, Decatur, TX 76234 Directions (940) 627-8020
Hospital Affiliations
- Faith Community Hospital
- Nocona General Hospital
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great experience
About Dr. Aamir Zuberi, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuberi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuberi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuberi has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuberi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuberi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuberi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuberi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuberi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.