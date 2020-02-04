Dr. Aanand Geria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aanand Geria, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aanand Geria, MD is a Dermatologist in Rutherford, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Geria Dermatology75 Orient Way Ste 204, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (201) 623-8000Monday12:00pm - 7:00pmThursday12:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Geria Dermatology825 Bloomfield Ave Ste 204, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (201) 907-1157
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to four other dermatologists about my psoriasis and Dr. Geri’s really helped me. He’s very knowledgeable but also easy to speak with and he’s informative. I’m sticking with him.
About Dr. Aanand Geria, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geria has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geria has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Geria. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.