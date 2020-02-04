Overview

Dr. Aanand Geria, MD is a Dermatologist in Rutherford, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Geria works at Geria Dermatology in Rutherford, NJ with other offices in Verona, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Hair Loss and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.