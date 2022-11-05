Dr. Aarchan Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aarchan Joshi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Aarchan Joshi M.d. Inc.520 N Prospect Ave Ste 206, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (323) 409-5233
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
I have been Dr Joshi’s patient for almost 3 years now. It started with him performing procedures to clear a sty in my eye which he did very skillfully and painlessly and he is now my “go to” doctor for all my ophthalmic needs. I trust him so much that I willingly drive 40 miles from my home to see him. He is always very busy, so plan ahead! Unequivocally a top doctor!
About Dr. Aarchan Joshi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1649261413
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Drusen, Presbyopia and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.