See All Cardiologists in Pontiac, MI
Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Badshah works at St Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Sinus Bradycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Martyn, MD
Dr. Michael Martyn, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Martin Wiseman, MD
Dr. Martin Wiseman, MD
3.8 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Avraham Miller, MD
Dr. Avraham Miller, MD
4.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Joseph Mercy - Oakland
    44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 858-3000
  2. 2
    Bloomfield Hills
    42557 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 333-1170
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Sinus Bradycardia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Sinus Bradycardia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chandler Group
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Paramount
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • Total Health Care, USA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Badshah?

    Mar 30, 2022
    I had a pacemaker installed and ablation done with Dr.B on March 22nd and 23rd. Dr B. is very caring and considerate. His surgical group was super and all seemed to work very well together to provide the greatest care. He is an amazing and compassionate dr. He’s a very good listener and explained any questions I had before and after the above procedures. Thank You All !!!!!
    Joseph G. Sullivan — Mar 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Badshah to family and friends

    Dr. Badshah's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Badshah

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD.

    About Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Pashto, Persian and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548438740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badshah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badshah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badshah has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Sinus Bradycardia and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Badshah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Badshah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badshah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badshah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badshah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.