Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
-
1
St Joseph Mercy - Oakland44405 Woodward Ave, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 858-3000
-
2
Bloomfield Hills42557 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 333-1170Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chandler Group
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NGS CoreSource
- Paramount
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a pacemaker installed and ablation done with Dr.B on March 22nd and 23rd. Dr B. is very caring and considerate. His surgical group was super and all seemed to work very well together to provide the greatest care. He is an amazing and compassionate dr. He’s a very good listener and explained any questions I had before and after the above procedures. Thank You All !!!!!
About Dr. Aaref Badshah, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Pashto, Persian and Urdu
- 1548438740
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
