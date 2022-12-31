Overview of Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD

Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Affleck works at Affleck MD Eye Care in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.