Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD

Ophthalmology
3.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD

Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Affleck works at Affleck MD Eye Care in Idaho Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Affleck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Affleck MD Eye Care
    2900 Valencia Dr, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 715-9207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Exotropia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 31, 2022
    Smart, professional, common sense, takes the time to answer all my questions and concerns.
    Liz — Dec 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD
    About Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1861507857
    Education & Certifications

    • Kresge Eye Inst-Detriot Med Ctr
    • Sinai-Grace Hosp-DMC-Wayne St U
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Affleck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Affleck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Affleck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Affleck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Affleck works at Affleck MD Eye Care in Idaho Falls, ID. View the full address on Dr. Affleck’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Affleck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Affleck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Affleck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Affleck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

