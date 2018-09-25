Overview of Dr. Aaron Alizadeh, MD

Dr. Aaron Alizadeh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Alizadeh works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Decatur, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.