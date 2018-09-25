Dr. Aaron Alizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Alizadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Alizadeh, MD
Dr. Aaron Alizadeh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital, Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Alizadeh's Office Locations
1
Northside Hospital Inc - Gcsstemmer2712 Lawrenceville Hwy, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 496-5555
2
Georgia Cancer Specialists1800 Tree Ln Ste 180, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 496-9400
3
Georgia Cancer Specialists1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 110, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 760-9949
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alizadeh is a great doctor, full of knowledge and compassion. I wish he was at another cancer center. Every since the Northside Hospital, Ga Cancer Specialist has been chaotic. However, once you get to Dr. Alizadeh and his associates it's worth the wait. I trust him with my life.
About Dr. Aaron Alizadeh, MD
- Hematology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic and German
- 1063412567
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alizadeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alizadeh has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alizadeh speaks Arabic and German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.