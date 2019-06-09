Dr. Aaron Alme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Alme, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Alme, MD
Dr. Aaron Alme, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Dr. Alme works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Alme's Office Locations
-
1
Glacier Eye Clinic PC175 Timberwolf Pkwy, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-8825
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabinet Peaks Medical Center
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alme?
I found Dr. Alme sensitive to ways to avoid serious surgery, and found a way around such, though I have a retinal hole. I now enjoy 20/20 vision again.
About Dr. Aaron Alme, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1245359223
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alme works at
Dr. Alme has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Telangiectasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Alme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.