Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (49)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD

Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Caribou Medical Center, Cassia Regional Hospital, Idaho Falls Community Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital, Portneuf Medical Center and Power County Hospital District.

Dr. Altenburg works at OrthoIdaho in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Altenburg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoIdaho
    2240 E Center St, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 233-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caribou Medical Center
  • Cassia Regional Hospital
  • Idaho Falls Community Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital
  • Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital
  • Portneuf Medical Center
  • Power County Hospital District

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 28, 2021
    Dr. Altenburg has done both of my knees. Great results. I have my life back. He has also done my husbands hip and knee. We will drive out of our way to have him do the surgeries. I can't say enough good about him.
    — Jul 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD
    About Dr. Aaron Altenburg, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215145883
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Iowa
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Willamette Center / Medical Department
    Undergraduate School

