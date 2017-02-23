Overview of Dr. Aaron Askew, MD

Dr. Aaron Askew, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Askew works at Desert Orthopedics in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.