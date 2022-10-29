Dr. Aaron Baltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Baltz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Baltz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Baltz works at
Locations
-
1
Mayfair Digestive Health Ctr1033 N Mayfair Rd Ste 104, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 454-0600
-
2
Prenatal Assessment Center - Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center5000 W Chambers St, Milwaukee, WI 53210 Directions (414) 447-2000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus19333 W North Ave, Brookfield, WI 53045 Directions (414) 454-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baltz?
Excellent staff, attention and care.
About Dr. Aaron Baltz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1467499277
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baltz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baltz works at
Dr. Baltz has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Baltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.