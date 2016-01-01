Dr. Aaron Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aaron Barton, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bangor, ME.
Dr. Barton works at
Locations
EMMC Diabets Endcrn & Ntrtn Ctr905 Union St Ste 11, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-7334
Northern Light Endocrinology and Diabetes Care Bangor (905 Union Street)885 Union St Ste 235, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 973-7334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron Barton, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Abnormal Thyroid, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.