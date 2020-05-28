Overview of Dr. Aaron Becker, MD

Dr. Aaron Becker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Becker works at First Urology, PSC in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY and New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.