Dr. Aaron Benham, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Benham, MD
Dr. Aaron Benham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Benham works at
Dr. Benham's Office Locations
Urology Associates Main Office11000 Hefner Pointe Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-9655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Health Edmond
- Weatherford Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent service and professionalism.
About Dr. Aaron Benham, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1174884886
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benham has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Benham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benham.
