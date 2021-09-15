Dr. Benson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Benson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron Benson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
1
NCH Medical Group199 W Rand Rd Ste 203, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 618-5450
2
Nch Medical Group2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 108, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 618-9550
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have found Dr. Benson to be thorough, businesslike and he has earned my trust regarding gastroenterology matters. His follow-up explanations of pathology were clear, patient-centered, thoughtful, concise and his recommendations inspired confidence.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1164508453
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Benson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benson works at
Dr. Benson has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Benson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.