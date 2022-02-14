Dr. Aaron Bey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Bey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Urology Group4360 Ferguson Dr Ste 100, Cincinnati, OH 45245 Directions (513) 841-7400
The Urology Group - Surgery Center2000 Joseph E Sanker Blvd, Cincinnati, OH 45212 Directions (513) 841-7400Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Dr. Bey and his staff always listen completely and they make sound decisions with you and your health.
- Indiana University
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- The Ohio State Univ
Dr. Bey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bey has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.