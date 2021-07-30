Dr. Boonjindasup accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aaron Boonjindasup, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Boonjindasup, MD
Dr. Aaron Boonjindasup, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA.
Dr. Boonjindasup works at
Dr. Boonjindasup's Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group1392 E Palomar St Ste 501, Chula Vista, CA 91913 Directions (619) 271-4059
Urology San Diego3907 Waring Rd Ste 4, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 295-9984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Boonjindasup is a very knowledgeable and caring urologist who is right on top of finding a remedy and cure for my medical problem. He takes time to explain in a way that’s easy to understand. I am confident that he is the urologist that many will seek for his expertise. He has a pleasant and friendly staff as well.
About Dr. Aaron Boonjindasup, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1407146749
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boonjindasup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boonjindasup has seen patients for Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boonjindasup on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Boonjindasup. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boonjindasup.
