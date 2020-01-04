Dr. Aaron Braithwaite, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braithwaite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Braithwaite, DDS
Overview
Dr. Aaron Braithwaite, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lafayette, IN.
Locations
1
Regal Valley Dental Care2000 Veterans Memorial Pkwy S, Lafayette, IN 47909 Directions (765) 217-6516Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and tells you everything he is going to do. Very good and thorough.
About Dr. Aaron Braithwaite, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
