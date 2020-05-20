Overview of Dr. Aaron Brescia, MD

Dr. Aaron Brescia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.



Dr. Brescia works at Ohio Head & Neck Surgeons in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.