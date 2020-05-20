Dr. Aaron Brescia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brescia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Brescia, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Brescia, MD
Dr. Aaron Brescia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Mercy Medical Center and Union Hospital.
Dr. Brescia works at
Dr. Brescia's Office Locations
-
1
Ohio Head and Neck Surgeons Inc.4912 Higbee Ave NW Ste 200, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 492-2844
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brescia?
Dr. Brescia is the best. He listens and explains everything thoroughly. Highly recommend him! A great guy and doctor!
About Dr. Aaron Brescia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1518169978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brescia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brescia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brescia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brescia works at
Dr. Brescia has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brescia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Brescia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brescia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brescia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brescia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.