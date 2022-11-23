See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Aaron Brooking, DO

Neurosurgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aaron Brooking, DO

Dr. Aaron Brooking, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Dr. Brooking works at Broward Health Physician Group Orthopedic Sports Medicine, Fort Lauderdale, FL in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brooking's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Broward Health Physician Group
    1601 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 320-3380

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Aaron Brooking, DO

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528484276
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Aaron Brooking, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Brooking has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Brooking has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Brooking works at Broward Health Physician Group Orthopedic Sports Medicine, Fort Lauderdale, FL in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Brooking’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooking. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooking.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooking, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooking appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

