Dr. Aaron Brown, DO
Dr. Aaron Brown, DO

Emergency Medicine
3.3 (25)
Map Pin Small Sherman, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Aaron Brown, DO

Dr. Aaron Brown, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Sherman, TX. 

Dr. Brown works at Tri-Med Behavioral and Sleep Medical in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aaron A Brown, D.O.
    600 E Taylor St Ste 311, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 328-6556

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Star Valley Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tobacco Use Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Tobacco Use Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Medication Therapy

Treatment frequency



Tobacco Use Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Behavior Modification
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Factitious Disorders
Homicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
Medication Management
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Opioid Dependence
Panic Attack
Panic Disorder
Personality Disorders
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Psychological Testing
Psychosis
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy Services
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Somatoform Disorders
Suicidal Ideation
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr.Brown cares he's and wise man by the grace of God and works hard thank you Jesus for the care of Dr Brown please bless and keep him safe Lord bless you brother.
    Courtney Thurman — Aug 26, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Brown, DO
    About Dr. Aaron Brown, DO

    • Emergency Medicine
    • English
    • 1154653178
    Education & Certifications

    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    • University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown works at Tri-Med Behavioral and Sleep Medical in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Dr. Brown’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.