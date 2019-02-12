Dr. Aaron Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Brown, MD
Dr. Aaron Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center and Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Anchorage3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5195MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Alaska Urology2925 Debarr Rd Ste 250, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 509-6366
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Providence Health Plans
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
I saw Dr. Brown on an emergency basis and then as a follow up pt. a few months later. I absolutely loved having him as my doctor. He was professional, caring, explained everything that needed explaining. I would go back to him in a minute if necessary. I have recommended him to others and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Aaron Brown, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1922204023
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Spermatocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.