Dr. Aaron Brown, MD

Urology
3.3 (9)
Map Pin Small Anchorage, AK
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Aaron Brown, MD

Dr. Aaron Brown, MD is an Urology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Providence Alaska Medical Center and Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center.

Dr. Brown works at Alaska Southcentral Urology Specialists - Anchorage in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Spermatocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anchorage
    3841 Piper St Ste T300, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 931-5195
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Alaska Urology
    2925 Debarr Rd Ste 250, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 509-6366

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital
  • Providence Alaska Medical Center
  • Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Spermatocele
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Atony
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Polyuria
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Repair Surgery
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystoscopy
Cystotomy
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Incontinence
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Implants
Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Diseases
Prostate Procedures
Prostate Stones
Prostatitis
Radical Prostate Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteroscopic Lithotripsy
Ureterscopies
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urological Surgery
Varicocele
Vasectomy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 12, 2019
    I saw Dr. Brown on an emergency basis and then as a follow up pt. a few months later. I absolutely loved having him as my doctor. He was professional, caring, explained everything that needed explaining. I would go back to him in a minute if necessary. I have recommended him to others and will continue to do so.
    Nome, AK — Feb 12, 2019
    About Dr. Aaron Brown, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922204023
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State University|Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED &amp;amp;amp; HLTH SCI|George Washington University School Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Medical Education

