Dr. Aaron Brzezinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron Brzezinski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-0322Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
This man and the Cleveland Clinic saved my life - I can barely put my gratitude into words. Through his extraordinary skill/experience, thoughtfulness, & devotion to his patients, he healed my C-Diff infection (which was worsened by other circumstances), when other specialists could not. As a testament to the devotion I saw, the man was in his 60s or 70s when I was in his care, but he was by my bedside early every morning (sometimes crouching to put us at eye level) and when we were talking on a more personal level about food, he mentioned typically he doesn't eat until he goes home late at night. This is a man with purpose & in his element. He truly listens and pays close attention to his patients' cases. He teaches his team of residents by example & thoughtful leadership. When I was admitted to the Cleveland Clinic ~1 year later for other reasons, he visited just to see how I was. He is soft-spoken, gentle, and humble (it's inexplicable for how much good he does).
- U Toronto
- U Toronto
- U Natl Autonoma of Mex
Dr. Brzezinski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brzezinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brzezinski has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brzezinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brzezinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brzezinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brzezinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brzezinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.