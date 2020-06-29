Dr. Aaron Buckland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buckland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Buckland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Buckland, MD
Dr. Aaron Buckland, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Melbourne / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Buckland works at
Dr. Buckland's Office Locations
Nyu Medical Center333 E 38th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 356-9406
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntingtn Sta, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2140
Nyu Hospital for Joint Diseases301 E 17th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10003 Directions (646) 356-9406
NYU HOSPITAL FOR JOINT DISEASES, New York, NY233 Broadway Rm 640, New York, NY 10279 Directions (212) 513-7711
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding experience with Dr. Buckland. He listens carefully, explains carefully, and has a very pleasant, professional "bedside manner". His assistant, Olga, was also very helpful and pleasant to me, once we were able to speak
About Dr. Aaron Buckland, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1124437959
Education & Certifications
- Australian Orthopaedic Association
- Royal Australasian College Of Surgeons
- University of Melbourne / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckland accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckland works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.