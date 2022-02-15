Dr. Aaron Calodney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calodney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Calodney, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aaron Calodney, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Forney, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Precision Spine Care - Forney101 N FM 548 Ste 100, Forney, TX 75126 Directions (469) 552-2731Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Precision Spine Care - Tyler2737 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 592-6000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
I saw Dr. Calodney for neurotomy ( much longer relief than steroids injection) of lower back. He is extremely experienced and has great manners.
- Denver Chldns
- St Joseph Hospital
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Calodney has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calodney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
